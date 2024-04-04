Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 89,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE UNP traded up $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $244.64. 184,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.92 and a 200 day moving average of $231.57. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.