Uniswap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148.18 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.20 or 0.00016536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.71 billion and $148.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00147377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008756 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 10.92517248 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 977 active market(s) with $166,787,471.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

