United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Lifted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for 11.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $171,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after buying an additional 1,202,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,497. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

