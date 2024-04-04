United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,171. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.90.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

