Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

UVE opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $569.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $375.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,267,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

