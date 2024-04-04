Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upstart

Upstart Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Research analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $31,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,115,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,115,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,809. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.