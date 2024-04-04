USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.40

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 1968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on USAC

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,000.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $42,210,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $2,376,869.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,359 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,307.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866,269 shares of company stock worth $46,746,196.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 75,016 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 77,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.