UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.39. 545,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,616,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UWMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

UWM Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $614.32 million, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.60.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UWM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

