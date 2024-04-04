V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 682,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

