Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Down to $76.66

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.66, but opened at $74.74. Valaris shares last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 180,816 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Valaris Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 48.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valaris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,849,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Valaris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 563,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,266,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,811,000 after buying an additional 438,731 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth about $5,242,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

