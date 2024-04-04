VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Up 0.9%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.81 and last traded at $227.93. Approximately 1,703,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,750,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.91.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.27.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.