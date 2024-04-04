Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,906,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.29. 47,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,815. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $204.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.99.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

