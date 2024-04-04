Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 507,673 shares.The stock last traded at $72.36 and had previously closed at $73.69.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
