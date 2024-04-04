Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 507,673 shares.The stock last traded at $72.36 and had previously closed at $73.69.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

