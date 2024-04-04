Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $172.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

