Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,343. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

