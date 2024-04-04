Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Howland Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $150,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

