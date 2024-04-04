Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.80

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.80 and last traded at $117.63, with a volume of 25277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

