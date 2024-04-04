Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $59,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

