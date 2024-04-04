Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

