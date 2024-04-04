Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Decreased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.49. 1,935,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,106. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

