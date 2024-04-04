Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.97. The company had a trading volume of 553,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,380. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

