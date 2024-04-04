Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $520.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

