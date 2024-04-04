Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Lessened by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $287.81. The stock had a trading volume of 201,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,027. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $291.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

