Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.52. 3,058,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

