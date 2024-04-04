Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.51. 5,857,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,543. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

