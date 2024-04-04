Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 247.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 732,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $56,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

