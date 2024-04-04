Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 582,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

