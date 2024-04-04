Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Cut by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.89. 1,559,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,281. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2019 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

