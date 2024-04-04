Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Better Money Decisions LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Better Money Decisions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,125 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

