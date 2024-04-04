Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is David Kennon Inc’s 6th Largest Position

David Kennon Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.