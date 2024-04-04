Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is David Kennon Inc’s 6th Largest Position

David Kennon Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
