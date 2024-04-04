Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,272. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

