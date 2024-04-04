Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VOO traded down $5.88 on Thursday, hitting $471.48. 6,801,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.89 and a 200-day moving average of $432.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.