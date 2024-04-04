Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Position Boosted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VOOV traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.45. The stock had a trading volume of 96,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $180.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

