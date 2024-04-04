Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,302. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

