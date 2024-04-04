Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,688,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 7,667,307 shares.The stock last traded at $71.96 and had previously closed at $71.89.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,431,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

