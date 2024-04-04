Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is David Kennon Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

David Kennon Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.52. 379,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $365.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

