Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average is $147.28. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.