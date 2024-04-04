Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 262,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,274,000 after acquiring an additional 77,542 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $161.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.