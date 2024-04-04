VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th.

VBI Vaccines Stock Down 11.2 %

VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,069. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 119,914 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 16.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 133.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

