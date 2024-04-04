Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Cormark

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:VCM traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.29. 19,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09. The stock has a market cap of C$541.87 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.10. Vecima Networks has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$23.30.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of C$61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 1.5396341 earnings per share for the current year.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

