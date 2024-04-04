Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $297.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.42. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

