Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,807,000 after acquiring an additional 882,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

QUAL opened at $162.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.69.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.