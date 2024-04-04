Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 36,954.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,002,000 after purchasing an additional 903,980 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after buying an additional 645,429 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 492,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,621,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $108.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $71.30 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
