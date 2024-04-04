Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $111.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.