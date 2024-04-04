Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $269.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.11 and its 200 day moving average is $287.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

