Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $588,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,101 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

