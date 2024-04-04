Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $198.90 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

