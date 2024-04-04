Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 959,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

IEFA stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

