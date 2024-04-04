Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,107. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

