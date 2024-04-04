Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DHR opened at $244.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.92 and a 200-day moving average of $230.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.